Forrester's on the River refunding unused gift certificates

Customers who still have unused gift certificates to Forrester’s on the River can return them for a refund.

The family-owned restaurant closed unexpectedly earlier this month. The manager said they were behind on rent but had been making payments until they were locked out.

The former owners have set up a P.O. Box to facilitate the gift certificate returns. Anyone who purchased a certificate within the last two months can mail it and a copy of the receipt to:

30 Main Dinning

P.O. Box 166926

Oregon, OH 43616

Forrester’s will send a money order for the refundable amount.

