Phone scammer posing as member of Lucas County Sheriff's Office

A phone scammer is trying to steal money by posing as an officer, according to detectives with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

"Some unscrupulous person is posing as a member of the Lucas County Sheriff's department and then trying to tell people that they missed a jury duty, or some other various odd reason or infraction that he's probably invented," said Detective Jason Langlois, Lucas County Sheriff's Office. "And then trying to get them to send money to take care of the infraction as opposed to being arrested."

Langlois says this person is in no way affiliated with the sheriff's office, as they won't call you and demand money over the phone.

"Most of our correspondence, as far as jury duty and stuff like that, comes from the court and it's also done in the form of a letter," said Langlois. "To my knowledge, they're not calling people on the phone, especially not from the sheriff's department, calling people and telling them they owe money or they have a warrant for them, in anything related to jury duty or anything else, as far as I know."

Detectives say the scammer had been calling from 419-930-1544. WTOL's Alexandra Montgomery gave him a call Wednesday.

After several seconds of silence, Montgomery heard "7-9-1, the number you dialed is not in service."

Detectives say this scammer has a southern accent and uses multiple prompt menus to make the whole thing seem real.

"He does have hold music, he does make it sound like a pretty professional organization when you call him back," said Langlois.

But don't be fooled. And if you have already received a call that sounds like this scammer, or do in the future, report it.

"Contact the sheriff's department immediately," said Langlois. "You can call 419-213-4990, that's my personal number. We would like to hear from them as soon as possible."

