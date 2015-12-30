TPD look for woman who stole from elderly on bus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD look for woman who stole from elderly on bus

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are look for the woman seen stealing from an elderly woman on a bus. 

Police say back on Nov. 21 the suspect offered to help the elderly woman push her cart on the 2500 block of Monroe Street to a nearby bus stop. The suspect then got on the bus ahead of the elderly woman and took her wallet from her purse, which was in the cart. The suspect then immediately left the bus. 

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

