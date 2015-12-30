TPD look for woman who stole from elderly on bus

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police are look for the woman seen stealing from an elderly woman on a bus.

Police say back on Nov. 21 the suspect offered to help the elderly woman push her cart on the 2500 block of Monroe Street to a nearby bus stop. The suspect then got on the bus ahead of the elderly woman and took her wallet from her purse, which was in the cart. The suspect then immediately left the bus.

If you know who this woman is, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

