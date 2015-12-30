City cleans up illegal dumping at local church

The City of Toledo helped relieve a headache for officials at a Toledo church Thursday.

Workers at St. Stephen AME Church in central Toledo say someone has been dumping everything from furniture to roofing materials at a church-owned lot across the street from the chapel.

"We had someone that would clean the yard, someone mow the grass. And we were told that the dumping had been done," said church Trustee Jacquelyn Mullin.

Mullin says once they learned of the trash they contacted the city to see how they could fix the problem. Shortly after, they were cited by the city to clean up the mess. From there, she called several companies to try get an estimate for dumpsters.

"So I thought maybe we needed 10 or 15 yards, but the person that checked today said we needed 80 yards," she said.

Mullin says their small congregation simply does not have the money to foot the bill for the cleanup.

"I thought it was maybe going to be like $300 and we would have to pay in installments that way. But [it’s going to be] $1500-1800. I don't know how," she said.

She hoped the city would step in. And after a call on Wednesday, they did! It's still unknown who's responsible for the illegal dumping.

