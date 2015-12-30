Tiffin University President resigns

The Tiffin University Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of their 5th President, Dr. Curtis B. Charles, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

During his time as President, Dr. Charles established the Veteran & Military Resource Center, set in motion the establishment of a 5-year strategic plan, focused on student success as the main goal, and was appointed to the GLIAC Executive Committee.

"I will miss TU's students, faculty and staff, as well as the Tiffin community," said Dr. Charles.

Dr. Charles' departure was a result of a difference in views on strategic vision.

The Board recognizes his efforts and commitment to the University and its staff, faculty, and students.

Dr. Charles will be pursuing other endeavors in higher education, and the University wishes him the best for his future.

An interim President will be named shortly, and a full search for the 6th President of Tiffin University will begin immediately.

