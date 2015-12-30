Father continues to seek answers after son's murder

The father of 22-year-old Taylor Meek, who was killed and set on fire back in November, continues to search for answers.

Richard Ragland says since that tragic day life has not been the same. He says every time he tries to take his mind off his son’s murder he is reminded that the killer is still out there.

“I can't even think right, it’s just affecting a lot of things in my life, just thinking about how those people are still out there that did that to my son,” said Richard.

It’s been almost two months since Taylor's body was found stabbed and burned in his east Toledo apartment.

“Anybody that can do that to a person does not belong on the streets, that’s just not human,” said Richard.

He says he’s now coping with not having his oldest son around during the holidays.

“It’s all new and I just really don't know how to process not being able to buy my son a Christmas gift,” said Richard.

Right now police don't have any suspects, which has left Richard a bit uneasy. He’s hoping that all changes soon and is pleading with the community to come forward if they have any information.

“You have to think about it. If it were your son or your mom or your aunt, whoever it may be in your family, you would want their murder solved, you would want justice for them and that’s all we're asking for is justice for my son,” said Richard.

If you have any information you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

