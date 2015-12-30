Indiana couple sentenced in disappearance of 14-year-old Tiffin teen

An Indiana couple accused of luring a Tiffin teenager across state lines will each spend more than a decade in federal prison.

Nicholas and Brittany Lawler were sentenced in the disappearance case of 14-year-old Madalyn Hiser back in April.

Nicholas will serve over 15 years and his wife Brittany will serve over eleven years in jail.

Hiser was found safe and unharmed in Anderson, Indiana after she went missing from her Tiffin home for eleven days in late March.

Prosecutors say Nicholas Lawler made contact with the Madalyn online before enticing her to Indiana for sexual activity.

