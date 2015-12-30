Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson announces 2016 staffing changes

On Wednesday, Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson announced staffing changes for the 2016 new budget year, which will go into effect Monday, Jan. 4.

In her announcement, Hicks-Hudson named Mark Sobczak as her Chief of Staff, noting Sobczak's professional labor relations background, service as Commissioner of Human Resources, and experience as an elected city council member. Sobczak served most recently as Chief Operation Officer.

Hicks-Hudson also brought in Eileen Granata as Chief Operating Officer. Granata served as the Ohio Department of Development's Northwest Ohio Regional Economic Director under both Governor Strickland and Kasich prior to joining the City of Toledo's law department in 2012, where she served most recently as a Senior Attorney in the General Section. Granata has spent 25 years working in economic development, holding positions with the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Growth Partnership, including Chief Operating Officer.

Alan Bannister will become the Mayor’s Executive Assistant, responsible for civic engagement, after having served Hicks-Hudson most recently as a Manager on the 22nd floor. Bannister earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Kentucky State University and prior to managing contract compliance for the City of Toledo, coordinated constituent affairs for Governor Strickland in Columbus.

Janet Schroeder, who has been on loan to the Mayor’s office from the Department of Public Utilities since mid-September, has been named the new Public Information Officer. Schroeder has a communication degree from the University of Toledo and has held increasingly responsible positions during the past 25 years in community relations, public relations, development and non-profit management.

Former Public Information Officer Stacy Weber will move to the Department of Public Utilities as an Administrative Analyst. Bob Reinbolt, who recently announced his resignation from his position as Chief of Staff will assume for the time being the part time Director of Public Safety position.

