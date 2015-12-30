TPD look for suspects responsible for break-ins at two businesses on Dorr St.

Toledo police are looking for the persons responsible for breaking into a car dealership and a pharmacy on Dorr Street Tuesday.

Police say the break-ins happened at First Step Auto Finance and Ryan Pharmacy. The businesses sit right next door to each other and both managers say it isn’t the first time someone has targeted their stores.

“It’s hurting us. It’s hurting our business. It’s hurting our bottom line and it’s very frustrating having to piece everything back together,” said Tim Ryan of Ryan Pharmacy.

The dealership manager, Mike Awada, says the suspects broke into his lot by cutting a hole in the gate and stole 16 car batteries.

He believes once the suspects finished at his place they went next door to Ryan Pharmacy, where $5,000 worth of pills was taken from the safe.

He say it is the third time each store has been broken into this year.

“It’s a lot of an inconvenience because you have to understand something, the batteries, you’re going to get about $7 if you scrap it up, but the problem is cutting the cables on the vehicle, that’s actually what's going to impact us the most because fixing it is going to actually cost us quite a bit of money,” said Awada.

The car dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.