Toledo Museum of Art offers 'Great Art Escape' program through Jan. 3

If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do over the holidays, the Toledo Museum of Art may be the place to be.

It’s easy to forget that we have a nationally ranked art museum in Toledo. They have educational and entertaining programs year round, including during school breaks.

Leonard Marty leads the glass-blowing exhibition during the Toledo Museum of Art’s annual “Great Art Escape,” which gives adults and children the opportunity to see behind the curtain of artwork.

“I do adult demonstrations that are very different from the kids,” Marty explained. “Kids get very excited about glass. Everything looks like magic to them.”

“It was very interesting watching him make the piece,” said visitor Frank Vitali. “I never would have thought it was going to turn out like it did.”

From drawing in the gallery to live dance performances - including Mexican folk, ballet and swing – there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the museum.

“It is very nice and word should get out more and get more people down here,” Vitali said.

The programs Great Art Escape programs run through Jan. 3 and they’re free.

