Springfield Board of Education approves contract with OAPSE

The Springfield Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to finalize a new contract with their non-teaching employees, something that removes all threats of a possible strike happening when students go back to school Monday.

Negotiations have been going on since the previous contract expired in June, and Wednesday in a unanimous vote, the board approved a contract with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees Local 478.

The union represents 109 employees that include bus drivers, food service workers, classroom assistants, custodians, secretaries and others.

In addition to the new contract, the board approved new health care options - two higher coverage HMO plans and a health savings account plan.

Although health care costs for part-time workers will increase, it'll only be by about half as much as what the district originally aimed for.

A quick breakdown of the plan changes include:

Union employees who work 25.01 and 29.99 hours per week will pay $125.15 a month as a single individual for the basic health plan.

For the same basic plan, union employees who work 20.01 to 25 per week will pay $160.45 a month.

Union employees working 30 hours or more will pay the same rate as the former contract.

With these new cost-cutting solutions, district officials estimate changes to the health-care plans will save Springfield Schools about $600,000 annually.

This new contract expires in June.

These cost-cutting solutions are coming just a year after Springfield was put in Fiscal Caution by the Ohio Department of Education. And it's something superintendent Dr. Michael D. O'Shea says showcases a commitment to move in the right direction.

"This is another example of the districts commitment to both its employees and community to explore every aspect of operations to ensure that the dollars invested in the education of our children are well spent," O'Shea said.

