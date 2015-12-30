New drug abuse center for teen girls opens in Toledo

A Renewed Mind has been working to change the lives of local youth, and on Wednesday they launched a new facility that will help them expand their reach.

"We're really excited about it and looking forward to having a local treatment center where families can play a major role in helping our young kids here locally," said Matt Rizzo, President and CEO of A Renewed Mind.

Since 2007, A Renewed Mind has been working to serve adolescent males struggling with alcohol and drug addictions and abuse. But with the growing issue of drug abuse and addiction plaguing the Toledo area, there was a crucial need to provide the same type of help and support for young females.

There was one problem, however: The closest facility is nearly four hours away in Athens, OH.

That changed Wednesday.

"It's important to do this locally so that we can involve the families as part of the recovery process," Rizzo said.

A Renewed Mind worked with Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp and local rotary clubs to raise funds and make the new facility possible. The rotary clubs - like Maumee, West Toledo, Springfield and Holland - combined for a donation of about $26,000 to help get the girls’ facility together and ready to open.

"We really have a mission to serve our community, to help with humanitarian and charitable efforts, and this was a no-brainer," said Jennifer Kiernan, from the Rotary Club of Maumee. "I think the work that they're doing in and around Ohio is critical. There's a growing need for the type of work that A Renewed Mind is doing, so it's our pleasure to contribute."

The new addition to the Synergy Residential Center can house and treat up to five girls at a time, ages 13-18. The more than 160 employees will work hard to not only provide substance abuse and addiction treatment, but also life skills like cooking and laundry. The facility also holds in-house schooling so the kids don't fall behind in class.

In addition to drug and alcohol treatments, the facility also provides help to those dealing with mental health problems. They take referrals, and treatment sessions are 90 days with one common goal:

"It's here to help families and individuals work together as a unit to get better and, you know, get back on track,” Rizzo said. “And that is a key, key component to the recovery process for individuals is to have a supportive family working alongside a person on their journey of recovery."

A Renewed Mind is always looking for volunteers so if you or someone you know is interested you can call 419-214-0606 or visit their website.

