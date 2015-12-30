More people enjoyed Metroparks thanks to warm December

A warm December means more people were outside enjoying the Toledo-area Metroparks.

Officials say they’ve seen an increase in park attendance and a record 27,000 people showed up for the “Holidays in the Manor House” at Wildwood.

But with Christmas over, there’s still plenty to enjoy at the Metroparks.

“We still produce dozens of programs every month, year round,” said Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for the Metroparks. “If it’s snowing, we might add snow shoes. If it’s not, come out in your boots and hike through a little mud. So we’re pretty agile. We can bundle up and do cold weather or we can enjoy the nice weather. Either way, our job’s to get people outdoors.”

