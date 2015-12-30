Chief named for new Northwest Hancock Fire District

Changes are coming to the fire department in McComb. A new chief has been named and the department is transitioning to a new regional department which will be known as the Northwest Hancock Fire District.

Pleasant Township, Portage Township and the Village of McComb are combining resources to create the new fire district, which will be led by the new Chief Jeff Dawson.

Chief Dawson has been a firefighter for 25 years and also worked with the EMS. He says one of his first priorities in his new position will be to get more volunteers.

“We’re going to try and start off with some recruiting, try and get a few new members on here,” he said. “We’re going to increase our training, we’re going to develop a fire inspection bureau, doing fire inspections and fire prevention, get out in the community a little more, do some more PR, and try to get morale up a little bit with training and new members.”

Dawson officially begins his new role on Friday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.