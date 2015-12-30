Safe Communities offer safe rides home this New Year's Eve

Many plan a night on the town to ring in the New Year. But what police and Safe Communities want you to remember is to plan a safe ride home.

"This is a very important time to think ahead of time, before you start drinking, on how you're going to get home," said Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

For those not prepared, four vans will be available through the Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride program, making the rounds Thursday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. in an effort to prevent drinking and driving, something that's been a big problem the last couple of years.

"In 2014 we had 225 arrests for OVI. In 2015 we're approaching 200. We're going to be down a little bit, but it's a pretty insignificant amount that we're down, so it remains to be a huge problem for us," said Bowling Green Police Chief Tony Hetrick.

Bowling Green Police, Highway Patrol, BGSU police, and several other agencies are teaming together with Safe Communities to promote the effort and are hoping everyone out drinking uses it.

"We're just warning people, you know, utilize these services, because you will get a ride home eventually, it could be in an ambulance, it could be in a police car, but we would hope that you would use these services so that everyone stays safe," said Hetrick.

To take advantage of the Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride, call at 419-315-8257.

The vans will take you anywhere within 10 miles of Bowling Green.

