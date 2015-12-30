Poll: Americans support protecting certain religious liberties

A new AP-NORC poll shows that a majority of Americans fully support protecting religious rights for various groups, but more so for some than for others.

"I actually find the numbers surprising, because they're not as bad as I thought they would be," said Joel Voss, Assistant Political Science Professor at the University of Toledo. "I thought the number of Americans who would protect the religious rights of minorities would be even less than it actually is."

The poll found that 82 percent of Americans say that Christian groups' religious liberties should be protected; 61 percent say the same for Muslims' religious freedom. Because a majority of those who were polled identified as Christian, Voss says the study's outcome aligns with what's called the social identity theory.

"People form attachments to groups in order to make themselves feel better. In order to do that, you have to create an 'in' group, the group you belong to, and then an 'out' group, some other group," he said. "What you ultimately do is make yourself and your group better, and make the other group worse."

The study also portrayed that eight in 10 Americans say it's important for people "like themselves" to be allowed to practice religious freedom freely.

Voss says that the findings are a fairly accurate snapshot of current American society for a variety of reasons.

"One, the poll was taken in early December, so this was after the Paris incident and after San Bernardino attacks, so everyone was of course thinking about those attacks," he said. "But also in the news recently, there have been a lot of different issues that have been at the forefront of religious rights. For example, the right to marry in the US and other religious liberty rights....a battle of what's appropriate for America."

He says timing, cultural sentiment, fear of terrorism, and social identity could be the reason why Christian religious liberties are more important to Americans than that of other groups, particularly Muslims.

"What you see in the poll is not surprising that people who identify as Christians would want to protect themselves against other groups," said Voss. "Given the religious freedom fights and then the fear of terrorism, I think it's not surprising that you get the numbers that you see the in poll."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.