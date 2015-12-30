UT receives funding for sexual assault resources on campus

Sexual assault and violence is one of the big issues facing college students today. National studies have shown that 3-10 percent of college women will be raped at some point during their time on campus.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has awarded more than $1.2 million in gr ants to help sexual assault victims at Ohio colleges and universities. The University of Toledo will collect $214,000 of that funding to create a Center for Student Advocacy and Wellness. It will allow the university to allocate current resources and expand upon them for students in need of assistance for sexual violence occurrences.

The funding will also go toward the creation of sexual assault and domestic violence counselor positions, helping to create educational awareness about the issue on campus.

Kasey Tucker-Gail, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at UT, says that while the university has done a great job of advocating for students thus far, the funding will provide better programming and more resources for those on campus.

"I think you can always do things better than we are currently doing," she said. "What this money is important for is we have all these resources on campus, we have hospital advocacy, we have criminal justice advocacy, we have victim advocacy, but we don't have them all in one spot. I think this money will allow us to do that to create an environment where people feel more confident and more safe going to report these kind of incidents."

Bowling Green State University also received $82,835 to provide victim advocacy to students on campus.

The funding is part of $3 million dollars in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding that was set aside by Attorney General DeWine in 2015.

