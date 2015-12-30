TPD police horse passes away at age of 27

The Toledo Police Department announced on their Facebook and Twitter pages Wednesday the death of Police Horse Duke.

The post says Duke passed away last week at the age of 27.

Duke had worked with TPD for many years before moving onto greener pastures as a therapy horse at Vail Meadows.

The photo above shows him with is partner of six years officer Dave Avalos.

