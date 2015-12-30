Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz to take oath of office Thursday

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz will take the oath of office.

A brief ceremony will take place at the Police and Fire All Patriots Memorial in downtown Tiffin at 12:30 p.m.

Back in November, Montz was re-elected to his second term as Mayor, surpassing 85 percent of the vote.

Montz plans to continue to lead the City as he had during his first term.

"The momentum in Tiffin is incredible right now," said Montz. "We are working on several big projects that are really going to get Tiffinites excited."

The public is invited to attend the short ceremony at the corner of Washington and Water Streets.

Following the event, Mayor Montz plans to head to Bailiwicks Coffee Company, a downtown staple, and invites local residents to drop in for a brief meet and greet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.