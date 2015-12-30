2015: Most 'clicked' local stories from WTOL

As 2015 comes to a close, WTOL is looking back at some of the stories that were most popular online throughout the year.

The most “clicked” stories of the year are based on page views from our website.

Thank you for coming to WTOL for your news and weather. Have a happy New Year!

Top 10 Local stories:

10: Man struck, killed by roller coaster at amusement park



In August, an East Canton, Ohio man was killed at the Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky. Police say 45-year-old James A. Young II lost his personal items while riding the Raptor. Young then entered a restricted area at the park to look for those lost items and was killed by the roller coaster.

9: Toledo-area doctor admits sexual encounters with 3 patients, license suspended



A Northwood Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB-GYN) doctor’s license was suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio after he admitted he had sexual relations with multiple patients. Dr. Peter Johnson, 52, told the board he had sexual encounters with three different patients, a resident he supervised and an office assistant who worked for him. Johnson's license is currently suspended and will not be reinstated for at least two years.

8: Body of missing Sandusky County woman found in trunk of car

In April, the body of Heather Bogle was found in a trunk of a car in the parking lot of a Clyde apartment complex. The 28-year-old from Fremont had been reported missing the day before. Her death has been ruled a homicide and remains unsolved. Persons of interest have since been named in the killing.

7: Fatal crash in Maumee takes two lives



In March, two people were killed after a late night crash in Maumee. Both drivers, 45-year-old Dewin Bradley and 39-year-old Jason Jude, were taken to UTMC for their injuries, where they later died. Police believed excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

6: 9 arrested in multi-county human trafficking bust



Nine people were arrested in two human trafficking stings conducted by the Wood, Ottawa and Hancock County sheriff's offices, along with the Bowling Green Police Department and the Ohio Attorney General's Office BCI&I. Eight of the people were charged with solicitation prostitution, a misdemeanor. The ninth person was charged with complicity to solicitation prostitution.

5: Holland daycare center employee charged with rape of 6-year-old



A Holland daycare center employee admitted he raped a 6-year-old child inside the school. Cody Champagne, 23, was eventually charged with one count of rape. Police say Champagne worked at the Children's Discovery Center on Timberwolf Drive in Holland until he was arrested.

4: Toledo family needs $25K to bring woman home after death abroad



A Toledo family, mourning the loss of a loved one, raised thousands of dollars to bring her body home. Hayley Simmons passed away due to complications from a blood clot in a Peru hospital. The 25-year-old was a Whitmer graduate and also attended Ohio State University.

3: UT student union locked down due to reports of gunman

In May, the University of Toledo's student union was put on lockdown after reports of a man with a "possible gun" inside the building. The university issued an alert for people to stay away from the area. After police searched the area, the building was reopened that night.

2: MSN: Toledo second ‘most miserable city in America’



The Glass City received some national attention in 2015, but it wasn't for good reason. A list on MSN.com named Toledo as the second most miserable metropolitan area in the United State. Nearly every city that made the list is in the Midwest.

1: 5 arrested in Defiance lab bust

In January, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, arrested five people after a meth lab bust. Authorities said there were several meth lab area inside the Defiance home. The suspects arrested had been involved with multiple other meth labs throughout northwest Ohio.

