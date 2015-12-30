Lucas Co. Canine Care and Control offers 'Year End Adoption Extravaganza' special

If you're looking to start the New Year with a new furry friend, the Lucas County Canine Care and Control is offering special adoption rates as part of their Year End Adoption Extravaganza.

Now through Dec, 31. all dogs are only $20.15, plus the cost of a license.

“All the dogs are screened as usual. They get their behavior screenings, vet screening. They get their vaccines, worming. They are spayed or neutered. They have micro-chips. So they are all ready to go,” said Julie Lyle, LCCCC.

She say a dog license cost $25 and is valid through all of 2016.

