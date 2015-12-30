Toledo police seek help in 12 unsolved homicide cases from 2015

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Toledo Police Department is hoping the community can help them crack the case in several unsolved homicides from 2015.

There have been 24 homicides in the city so far in 2015 – two less than 2014. But in 12 of the cases, the killers remain free.

“Twelve families that still need closure - that’s why we strive so hard to make these cases, so that these families can have some type of peace of mind,” Lt. Joe Heffernan, Toledo Police Department.

One unsolved case that has reached a dead end is the death of Sarah Beacher. The 31-year-old was killed on her friend’s porch in east Toledo in August. She left behind a domestic partner and five kids.

In another high-profile homicide case, Toledo police issued two arrest warrants for Charles Walker in August. Investigators believe the 25-year-old shot and killed Klib Papa and Devin Melman at close range while they were sitting inside a parked car on Sylvania Avenue near Dewey Street.

In November, The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force joined the Toledo Police Department in the search for Walker. At that time, he was named the city’s “most wanted fugitive.”

Anyone with information on any of the unsolved homicides is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.



