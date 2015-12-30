TFD crews battle suspicious east Toledo vacant house fire

Toledo Fire Department crews were called to the scene Wednesday morning as an east Toledo vacant duplex went up in flames.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Milton and Elmore. Heavy flames could be seen coming from the side and top floor windows when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters were forced to cut into the roof of a neighboring home with a chainsaw to stop the spread of some of the fire.

WTOL spoke with several neighbors who told us the duplex has been vacant for a year.

The cause of the fire has been deemed suspicious. Although the house did suffer extensive fire damage to the second floor, we're told it is still structurally sound and will not be torn down.

