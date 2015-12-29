Expert shares toy safety tips following injury report

Parents might not think the brand new toy opened by their child this holiday season could harm them, but hundreds of thousands of kids have made trips to the emergency room for toy-related injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says nearly 252,000 kids were treated in the ER for toy-related injuries in 2014. That follows nearly 257,000 in 2013 and 265,000 in 2012. The injuries were related to, but not necessarily caused by toys.

Gina Veres, Pediatric Injury Prevention Specialist at Toledo Children's Hospital, says kids get hurt by toys that aren't the right fit for them.

"I think that a lot of people don't realize that toys can be dangerous if they're not buying the appropriate type of toy for their child based on their age and their developmental stage that they're at," said Veres.

Veres warns parents not to buy toys your child isn’t ready for thinking your child will grow into them. The toy itself should help guide your purchase.

"You want to look at the labels on toys and games, and all of them will be able to tell you what age that child should be when they're playing with that," said Veres. "So don't go buying something that's too old for them, basically."

And if you have kids in different age groups, keep the younger kids away from the older kids' toys.

"Those toys might have small parts, or there's button batteries, and those could be very dangerous if ingested by a small one," said Veres.

She says part of that full-time supervision can actually be fun for a parent.

"We definitely want to make sure that parents are around, watching their children all the time, and playing with them," said Veres. "That's the fun part of the way that they're learning, as well."

Veres also says hand-me-down toys can cause problems, as they might not live up to current toy regulations or could be broken. And of course, a child should always wear a helmet and any other appropriate protective gear when playing with toys like bicycles.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.