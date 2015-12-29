Final preparations underway for Port Clinton Walleye Drop

Downtown Port Clinton is quiet now, but soon thousands of people will make their way there for the annual Walleye Drop.

"Port Clinton, we're historically a small fishing community, so we're really bringing out our heritage with this Walleye Drop," said Chairman Lauren Schubach.

In the days leading up to the New Year's Eve event, organizers are making their final preparations. Part of that is making sure the star of the show, Wylie the Walleye, is ready.

"Polishing Wylie up, making sure that everything is working. His eyes light up, so we always have to do last-minute checks to make sure everything's functioning and ready to go," said Schubach.

But Wylie is just part of the community-wide event. Organizers are still tying up loose ends to make sure everything is ready.

"Finalizing all of our sponsorships, making sure that all of our banners are done, we're printing fliers for everything that is going on downtown," Schubach said.

This year patrons can expect more restaurants, hotels, and shops involved. Parents can expect more for their children as well.

All of the effort translates to a huge win for those who in the Port Clinton area.

"It's huge. Over the last, just, few months all of the hotels are already booked. This has a major economic impact on our area. All of our restaurants, all of our shops they do... it's almost like another Black Friday for them," said Schubach.

The free event starts at 4 p.m. New Year's Eve and runs until after midnight.

