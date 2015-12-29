Last-minute ways to lower your taxes before the year ends

While many are making plans for New Year’s Eve, a Toledo-area financial planner says you should be spending the last few days of the year preparing for tax season.

Alan Lancz says any expense checks written before the end of the year are deductible if they are postmarked by Dec. 31. The same goes for donations to charity: Give before the end of the year and you can file it on your 2015 taxes.

Lancz says another important thing to consider from a tax standpoint is that many mutual funds had to sell in August and September because the market was volatile this year. Because of that, there are tax consequences.

“You could have invested in a mutual fund that didn’t even make money, but you’re going to have a big tax liability, so look at that and if you have that situation you should consider selling that fund,” he said.

As for HSAs and SFAs, make sure they are funded down so you can capitalize on health expense funding.

If you’re looking to buy an SUV, van or truck before the year’s end, you can get a tax write-off incentive if it’s above a certain weight. Lancz says that incentive will not be in place in 2016.

“These are the last few days you can do things to lower your tax bite, and even if it’s just a 529 or your kids, retirement, you know, that will help reduce your taxes that you owe for the State of Ohio,” he said. “If you do it next week, you’re not going to get that.”

He also says it’s always good to file early, especially if you’re expecting a large return because identity theft is very common. He says it’s better to get your check before someone tries to steal it.

