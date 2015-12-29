Cherry Street Mission receives donation from Owens Corning for new vocational school

The launch of Cherry Street Mission's new vocational school program is just days away. And it's a new venture that has another Toledo organization looking forward to the difference it could make in the community.

"The mission of Cherry Street is so important and vital, and the work that they're doing over there is such a tremendous story, the lives that they're going to be able to change with the work that they're doing now, it's going to be transformational," said Matt Schroder, Owens Corning corporate communications.

Starting this Friday, Jan. 1, Cherry Street Mission will be kicking off its new vocational school program. They'll offer adults, living in at-risk neighborhoods, job training and certification in areas like auto tech, call training, nursing and pharmacy tech, and forklift driving.

Seeing their goals and mission, the Owens Corning Foundation donated $100,000 to the group's Life Revitalization Center to help add to this program by establishing a commercial kitchen, one that will serve about 1.5 million meals a year upon its completion in June.

"Supporting critical needs in our own backyard, right here, is important to us as a company, and it's really important to having a growing, thriving community that we work in," he said.

The training for the current programs can be completed anywhere from 4 weeks to 8 months.

Cherry Street is partnering with schools like Penta Northwest, Terra State, Owens and Adult Schools at TPS to offer these vocational classes. They're also providing assistance with finding gr ant money and other options to help these adults find funding for the programs.

Visit their website or call 419-242-5141 for more information.

