Sheriff: Addiction app could help reduce heroin overdoses, deaths

With heroin becoming a growing issue nationwide, there's a new way to help those facing addiction. It can all be done in the palm of your hand, and it's something officials say is just another step in the right direction.

"In 2016 our goal is to reduce the deaths in our territory, also to reduce the overdoses and the addictions," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

In 2014 the CDC reported overdose deaths in the U.S. were 47,000 - a 7 percent increase from 2013.

Heroin use in people 12 years and older nearly doubled from what it used to be in the early 2000s. It went from 1.6 per every 1,000 people between 2002-2004 to 2.6 per every 1,000 people between 2011-2013.

"We've had people die, from the very wealthy to the very poor,” Tharp said. “It's no longer just a central city problem. This is happening in the suburbs, to high school students - students that are from great schools and children that are from the central city. So it has crossed all social, racial and economic

boundaries."

In Lucas County alone, there were 140 heroin-related deaths in 2014.

"This problem is not going to go away, we need to continue to move forward and do all we can do to make sure people are drug free, they have the equipment and tools to be able to beat the addictions," Tharp said.

One of the new tools the DART program will start using is a phone app called the Squirrel Recovery; Addiction app. It aims to help recovering addicts with their sobriety journey.

The app was created by doctoral intern Brandi Spaulding, who says she saw drugs and alcohol almost destroy her childhood. She's also seen it ruin the lives of many families, so she wanted to try and find a way to help.

You can download it from Google Play and, like a fitness app, you can personalize it by setting up a recovery circle with sober support people that you choose.

The app records and rewards sobriety milestones. It can monitor a person's mood, stress level and urge to relapse. And through its panic button, a text can be sent to your support group when you feel you're having the urge to relapse.

"These type of innovative things need to continue throughout the community," Sheriff Tharp said.

He says it's not just something for his office to use, but also a way to help families start a conversation.

"I just want to encourage families to talk with family members about their heroin addiction. This has crossed all social, racial and economic boundaries," he said.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.