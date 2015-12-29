Toledo Zoo purchases Lighthouse property for administrative offices

The Toledo Zoo has purchased the former Lighthouse property on Broadway for $995,000 with the intention of renovating it into administrative offices.

The purchase costs less than alternative plans, such as building a new administrative building on current zoo property. Taxpayer money was not used to buy the land; instead, the zoo utilized revenue from a particularly good year for the purchase.

The Lighthouse property will also include ample parking for employees, with the potential for overflow zoo parking in the future should a permit be given.

The building that currently houses the administrative offices, the Museum, will be converted into an exhibit incorporating old school 1950's elements with a new twist.

Toledo Zoo Executive Director Jeff Sailer says the upcoming move of the offices to the property is exciting, especially after November's voter approval of the zoo renewal levy.

"What's great is that it really allows us to set into motion some of the plans we had discussed up to and prior to the levy about moving out of this building that we're in right now," said Sailer. "It's been a great year and we couldn't have done it without the public. We've had well over a million guests this year, which is huge for us. We haven't had over a million people in 10 years, which is pretty fantastic. We continue to draw people to the region, spending their dollars in Northwest Ohio. So that's something we're really proud of."

Sailer says that renovation on the Lighthouse property building is set to begin in June or July of 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.