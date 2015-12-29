Haitian boy receives care for club feet in Toledo

ProMedica physicians have been volunteering their medical care for a Haitian boy with club feet since April after a group of Toledo-area doctors arranged for 7-year-old Jamesley to come to the U.S. earlier this year to treat his condition.

Ashley Pierre-Louis and her mother, both in the medical profession, offered to be Jamesley's host family after meeting the young boy in Haiti earlier this year.

"It's truly been a 180 change since the day I met him, just a few months ago," said Pierre-Louis.

Over the past several months, Jamesley has been under the care of Dr. Richard Munk, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon with ProMedica, to try to correct the alignment in his feet and legs.

"Club foot is a congenital deformity that people are born with; it's not an uncommon condition," said Dr. Munk. "For about four months, we casted him with serial casting every one or two weeks so we could do something surgically to straighten his feet to allow him to walk in a more normal, conventional fashion."

Jamesley can now even do some of his favorite things with ease: dance and play video games.

Pierre-Louis, whose parents are originally from Haiti, says that taking mission trips and helping kids like Jamesley has been life-changing.

"I want to be a part of it; I want to give back in any way that I can," she said. "It's touching to know that you can bring another child from there for something that would've been so easily treated here and change their life tremendously. From his ability to walk to school, to help in the house, to get a job...those things are so important in a country like that. So it's really important to be a part of that."

Jamesley will go back to Haiti in January with new casts, which he will keep for six months to a year, depending on the progress. Dr. Munk may still oversee some of his medical care by traveling to the country in 2016.

"His prognosis is good. It's going to be extremely important to keep his feet and ankles as aligned as possible," said Dr. Munk, who took on Jamesley's treatment knowing that it would be long-term. When he was approached by another physician about the case, Dr. Munk didn't hesitate to say yes.

"It's what we do! We're in the profession to help people. People come to our doorstep, and we help them," he said. "It's been a very gratifying occupation and profession for a lifetime. I'm delighted I was able to help Jamesley out and I think he's benefited from that."

