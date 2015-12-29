UPDATE: Problems with water and debris change end date for sewer repair on Monroe St.

Lane restrictions will continue on Monroe Street at ProMedica Parkway as repairs are made where a sewer collapse was discovered late Monday afternoon.

Several utility lines were affected. The 12-inch storm sewer line that collapsed will be replaced. A 15-inch sanitary line that is 20 feet below the surface will be repaired. A broken 6-inch water distribution line will also be repaired, however water distribution crews provided alternate service and no one is without water at this time.

The City of Toledo has brought in a private contractor to make the needed repairs, which at this time were expected to take up to four weeks, dependent upon weather conditions.

A press release from the City of Toledo on Jan. 6 stated that roadways could be open to traffic as soon as Friday as long as the weather or other unknown factors do not interfere.

Shortly after this was announced, crews did have problems with debris and water. The new end date of the sewer repair project is being pushed back to sometime after Jan. 12.

The area will need to be torn up once again in order to make the repairs.

Traffic detours will remain in place until the restoration is completed and the roadway restored to use. Crews are still identifying the full extent of the damage and updates will be provided as they become available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.