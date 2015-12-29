Troopers seize over $7,000 in contraband during traffic stop days before Christmas

State troopers seized over $7,000 in contraband during a traffic stop days before Christmas.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Troopers stopped a 2014 Jeep Compass, with California registration, for a speeding violation on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 60, in Lucas County.

During their interaction with the driver, troopers detected an odor of marijuana and a probable cause search of the revealed approximately seven ounces of marijuana, 10 ounces of marijuana edibles, eight ounces of marijuana juice, 21 grams of hashish, and one gram of cocaine.

Troopers also discovered drug paraphernalia items. The contraband has an approximate street value of $7,276.

The driver, 29-year-old Gillian L. Carlson of Los Angeles, California, was incarcerated in the Lucas County Justice Center and charged with trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, as well as possession of marijuana, cocaine, and hashish, all fifth-degree felonies.

