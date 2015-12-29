Don't Waste Your Money: Rising beer and wine prices

Planning to go out for a couple holiday drinks between now and News Years Eve? You better bring some extra cash!

A new report found a sharp increase in the cost of wine, beer and mixed drinks in 2015, making that holiday cheer pretty expensive.

The CNNMoney report says prices for mixed drinks are up 51 percent since 2003. Wine prices are up 44 percent and beer prices up 42 percent.

The report blames the resurgence on cocktails, the growth of red wine and the craft beer explosion. Craft beer can cost 50 percent more than your dad’s old Miller Light.

On top of that, CNNMoney says people no longer want to drink in local dive bars. Instead, they’re hitting up trendy new restaurants.

The good news is that the cost of supermarket wine has barely increased – you could buy a $10 bottle of wine a decade age, and you can still buy a $10 bottle today!

