Toledo Zoo rings in 2016 at annual "Noon Year's Eve" event

The Toledo Zoo is ringing in 2016 at their annual "Noon Year's Eve" event.

The family-friendly event is this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There families can see the recycle ball rise, throw some biodegradable confetti, and toast to the New Year with apple juice.

The Zoo's gates will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.