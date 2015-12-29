City of Toledo taking requests for help with flood damage

Heavy rain on Monday left some damage for people living in Toledo.

To help those affected, the city is offering an initiative for citizen service requests through Engage Toledo.

If interested in seeking help from the city for any flood damage you may have received, call 419-936-2020.

Once you call, you'll receive a service number you can use to track the request.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.