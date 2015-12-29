Restaurant Ratings: Holland restaurant says violations have been fixed

While some restaurants in Lucas County broke the rules when it comes to the health code, there is a silver lining: none had double digit violations.



Ultimate Coney Island on Spring Meadows Drive in Holland originally had seven violations.

An inspector said raw beef patties were stored over ready-to-eat food items, which could cause contamination. Food, including hot dogs and turkey, weren't date-marked, so an inspector didn't know how old they were. An inspector also said hot dogs, turkey, and coleslaw weren't a safe temperature to eat.



A representative from the restaurant says all of the problems have been taken care of.

Paul Litton with Ultimate Coney Island says,

"We went and rectified the problem by upgrading our system in regards to the cooler unit,” said Paul Litton, Ultimate Coney Island. “They came in over the past week and upgraded all of our systems, straight across the board."



Muna Market on Monroe in Toledo also had seven violations, but one was corrected during the inspection. An inspector said a potato slicer was dirty. Plus, chemicals weren't labeled, which could be dangerous. Food was also stored on the floor.



Bier Stube, also on Monroe, had six violations. The inspector said sauce and raw poultry weren't a safe temperature to eat. There were expired food items, but they were thrown out. Plus, a slicer and the ice machine were dirty.



China Palace on Glendale had six violations. According to the inspection, raw eggs were stored above ready to eat food items. Food wasn't date marked. There was also grease buildup on vents above the cook line.



Good news for pizza lovers, Marco's Pizza on Sylvania Avenue had no violations. The inspector said the facility was well-maintained.



Chili's on Centers Drive in Holland also had a perfect inspection.

