Pair of drivers killed in Erie Co. crash on US-6

Two people are dead following a crash Tuesday morning in Erie County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Sandusky post.

The crash happened on US-6 between Maple Avenue and State Route 2 around 4:20 a.m.

Authorities say James Metz, 36, of Fremont was driving westbound when he crossed the center lane, hitting a box truck on the driver's side.

Christopher Harrison, 50, of Bettsville was driving the truck. Both drivers died on scene.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time. Alcohol and speed are believed to have been factors in the crash.

US-6 was closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene.

