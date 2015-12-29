Overnight crash flips Toledo police truck in Springfield Twp.

A Toledo Police vehicle ended up upside down following a serious overnight crash Tuesday morning in Springfield Township.

The crash happened on Airport Highway and Fairborn. The second car involved in the crash is also damaged.

We're told by the Ohio State Patrol that the officer was trying to make a left turn and pulled into the path of the car.

The officer has been cited in the crash. No one was hurt.

