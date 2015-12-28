Monday weather causes power outage, some flooding

Monday’s weather brought power outages, high water and some street flooding for the Toledo area.

Power was still being restored to nearly 3,000 people in the greater Toledo area Monday evening.

The rain caused high water in several areas, as well. Residents and city crews worked to clean storm drains in an attempt to prevent flooding. Westbound Monroe Street was temporarily closed Monday afternoon between Upton and Promedica Parkway while crews made emergency sewer repairs.

Some residential streets did flood, however, especially in Point Place and other areas closed to Lake Erie. Waves crashed over the barrier wall on 121st Street, leaving several inches of water on the road.

