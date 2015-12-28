Coast Guard shuts down for Monday's windy weather

It takes a certain mix of weather for the Coast Guard to shut down, and Monday's weather met the requirements.

"It's whenever the winds are above 30 knots and if the seas, for here (Lake Erie), above eight-foot seas outside. So that would be outside of our limitations," explained Seaman Jacob Brown with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard says in this weather, they only respond if lives are in danger.

"The reason for this is that is just our capabilities here,” Brown said. “We need like a heavy weather coxswain for that and here at this station we don't have that resource."

Seaman Brown says the biggest reason is crew safety.

In the meantime, as they wait for the storm to blow over, they're still keeping a close eye on the conditions. Specifically, wind, water temperature and water levels.

"The water level gets to a certain point, we let the bridge operators know about the water level and then we'll tell other agencies in the area about the water level," said Brown.

Brown says they're also closely monitoring the phones.

"We've got actually a lot of vessels adrift down the river right now. There's probably about two or three that are ours out there that we know of" he said.

The Coast Guard does not recommend voyaging out in this weather, but if you do, make a plan, wear a life vest, bring flares and a radio beacon. And don't forget to let someone know where you're going.

