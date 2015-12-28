Suspect accused in Old West End shooting remains in hospital

Toledo police say they are no longer looking for a man accused in an attempted robbery.

Antony Hunt, 25, was indicted Monday on attempted murder after investigators say he shot a man in the head in the Old West End during an attempted robbery on Dec. 18.

According to police, Hunt was injured during the crime and has been in the hospital since. He continues to be monitored by police.

