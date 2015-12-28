Man accused of shooting two on Nebraska Ave indicted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of shooting two on Nebraska Ave indicted

Lamarr Moore Lamarr Moore
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of shooting two people in the head on Nebraska Avenue back on December 17. 

Lamarr Moore, 27, is currently behind bars. There is no word on when he will make his first court appearance. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly