Local law enforcement gives teens chance to make voices heard

Law enforcement is giving the teens in our community an opportunity to make their voices heard.

A town hall meeting was held Monday at Rogers High School. It is the third under Chief George Kral, but the first to focus on youths.

“Actually, this has probably been one of the more insightful ones I’ve gone to. When a 13-year-old girl says ‘I would get scared if a policeman came up to me to say hi’ that’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” said Kral.

Both community members and police agree that change starts with building relationships. They say it won't happen overnight, but that it's a process.

“Of course they don’t, I don’t want strangers talking to me either, but once you have an interaction and you build a relationship it grows,” said officer Jeremie Barclay.

Many of the officers stationed at high schools in the area have taken advantage of their opportunity to interact with students in a positive way.

"It's a good relationship. He interacts with all of us. He knows us by name. He's a good person,” said one Rogers student.

Community members are also encouraged to stay involved, and understand the importance of voicing concerns to leaders of the community.

“That’s what we need to do as citizens in Toledo, we need to get out and apply ourselves when we do have a chance to express our opinions. If not, the same thing is going to continue and it may even get worse," said one community member.

Kral says as long as he is chief there will always be a forum for community leaders to be heard.

