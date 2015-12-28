ODOT crews out early Monday for second winter weather event of season

Freezing temperatures and the combination of wind and rain had ODOT trucks on the roads at 4 a.m. Monday.

“I had all my crews out on the road just in case this system wiggled a little bit,” said Matt Harvey, manager of ODOT’s Northwood garage.

Expecting the rain, crews didn’t pre-treat the roads with brine because the rain would have washed it away. Instead, ODOT spread salt on the roads to combat any ice accumulation.

“As salt melts, it creates brine and that’s what melts your snow and your ice,” Harvey said. “So a day like today, you just put the rock salt down and let the rain hit it and it will stay on the road longer.”

Crews paid special attention to bridges.

“We really watch the bridges in a situation like this because they are a lot cooler, and with the wind blowing over them they can freeze up a little bit, so we’ve been treating the bridges all morning with rock salt,” said Harvey.

Harvey says he would rather deal with 10 feet of snow than an inch of ice.

“Ice is something you can’t see,” he said. “You’ll be driving along until you hit the brakes. That’s why we tell people to slow down.”

Monday was only the second event local ODOT crews have had to respond to this winter. So far, they’ve spent $4.7 million statewide for ice and snow operations and used 10,660 tons of salt statewide. Last year at this time, $16.8 million had already been spent and 107,000 tons used. The Northwood garage has an estimated 9,000 tons of salt ready for this winter.

