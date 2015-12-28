Police investigate two similar Christmas Day shootings in east T - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigate two similar Christmas Day shootings in east Toledo

TOLEDO, OH

Police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Christmas Day in east Toledo. Police are remaining pretty tight-lipped about the cases, but neighbors believe there is a common link. 

“That makes me worried for our family, our safety,” said neighbor Asah Christopher.  “So many people are getting killed it’s just crazy. I’ve lost so many people I knew.” 

Toledo police say 30-year-old Jofre King was found shot to death on the front porch of his home on the 800 block of Rogers. A block over on Willow, about an hour earlier, another man was shot and injured. 

Steven Berry works at the convenient store just a few houses down from where King was killed. 

“It's to the point where you ain't even safe in your own house no more,” Berry said. “I think it’s a bunch of gang violence going on.” 

But were these two eerily similar shootings related? 

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan says police are still investigating both shootings.  

“It's a possibility they may be linked just because of the location and time proximities, but that has not been determined yet,” said Heffernan.  

He declined to comment on whether or not gang violence played a role.  

“We're just looking for information at this point. We haven't nailed down any suspect or motive yet,” said Heffernan. 

In the meantime, east Toledo residents continue to live in fear. 

"I just wish people would leave the guns and gang violence alone and pull together as a community," Christopher said. 

