Swallow Your Pride, Call for a Ride in Wood County offers free rides NYE

This New Year's Eve, free transportation will be provided through the efforts of many in Wood County to prevent accidents and get people to their destinations safely.

The program is made possible through: Wood County Safe Communities Coalition, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green State University Police Department, Person Centered Services and many other partners concerned with keeping the roads safe New Year's Eve.

This collaborative effort aims to lower the amount of alcohol related arrests, crashes and fatalities in the area.

A press release from Safe Communities of Wood County Ohio states that rides will be available from establishments in Bowling Green to persons who reside within 10 miles of BG.

Tipsy Tow is also available. This service provides a tow for your vehicle and a ride to your residence simultaneously. The only stipulation is that your car must be within 10 miles of the tow.

These programs will be in effect Dec. 31 - Jan 1. from 11 p.m. - 4 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.