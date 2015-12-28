Safety tips: Driving with semi trucks in wintry weather

Monday morning saw some windy weather that also gave way to a mixed downpour of sleet, rain, ice and snow in areas across NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

Driving in gusts of up to 40 mph on top of inclement weather can be a scary feat - especially alongside semi trucks.

Here are some safety tips from a bus driver to help you navigate the roadways this season:

"To all the little cars, just don't pull out in front of the trucks. Take your time and don't cut em' off at the exit ramps. Cars decide at the last minute they're going to get off the exit ramp. They will cut a truck off real fast and you can't stop that fast, ya' know? So, they need to be more cautious about what they're doin'," Marcus Parks, semi truck driver said.

Parks also emphasized giving yourself time to get to your destination and leaving early when possible. And when you are driving, keep two hands on the wheel.

Regardless of where you’re heading, make safety your priority.

“Anything can happen on the road,” said semi driver Gregory Brown. “You can’t prepare for everything, you just have to be cautious and drive safe.”

Stay tuned to WTOL 11 for weather and traffic updates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 WTOL. All rights reserved.