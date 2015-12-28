Power outage, fire investigation closes select stores in Franklin Park Mall

A power outage and fire investigation impacted Franklin Park Mall customers Monday.

According to a mall spokesperson, the power outage is not limited to the mall, so intersections around the area also have lights out.

Some stores were given the choice of closing for the day. The power is not expected to be on until 5:30 p.m.

The movie theater is closed along with several other stores as of right now.

Toledo Edison is aware of the problem and has crews on scene trying to fix it.

And the Toledo Fire Department is dealing with a fire investigation at the Mongolian BBQ inside the mall. People were evacuated from the restaurant while crews investigated. No word on what sparked the fire.

