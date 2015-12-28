Winter weather precautions and tips to keep you safe

Winter weather is upon us and it is important to not only drive safely but take these precautions as well:

If you are warming up your car, remember to open up the garage to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. This goes for any enclosed space you might park throughout the day. Keep your gas tank at least halfway full to avoid freezing the gas lines. Avoid using cruise control. Black ice and other unforeseen dangers could cause an accident. You will want to have as much control over your vehicle as possible. Finally, avoid driving distracted. If the roads suddenly get slippery, you should be focused and alert.

Staying up to date on the forecast will also help you plan ahead. You may need extra time for your commute due to traffic or driving slowly for your safety.

