Woman accused of assaulting police officer gets court date postponed

Woman accused of assaulting police officer gets court date postponed

Therza Cox in court Therza Cox in court
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The woman accused of assaulting a police officer was in court Monday, but her court date has now been postponed.

Therza Cox asked the judge for an interpreter at her appearance Monday. Her request was granted and bond continued until the following week.

Police say Cox punched a female police officer in the face Saturday morning.

